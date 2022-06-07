Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases

    With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru's IT hub and concerns about a probable fourth wave of Covid-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made masks essential in public areas. 

    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    Due to an increase in Covid cases in Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru, the city's civic board has made mask wearing mandatory in public places and determined. With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru's IT hub and concerns about a probable fourth wave of Covid-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made masks essential in public areas. On Sunday, the palike recorded 291 cases and one fatality. The notice said, "Masks are required in shopping malls, bus stops, train stations, hospitals, schools and colleges, and other public areas. The regulation will be enforced by BBMP Marshalls."

    The State Health Department reported 301 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality in Karnataka on Sunday. The additional cases brought the total number of cases in the state to 39,53,359, with one death bringing the total to 40,066.

    The Bengaluru Civic Body has decided to boost the number of virus testing from 16,000 to 20,000 each day. The state health authority of Karnataka has warned that the number of Covid cases in the city has doubled in a fortnight, giving a bleak picture of the future.

    Previously, the Centre had written to the Karnataka government, recommending them to implement a five-step approach of test - track - treat - vaccine, as well as Covid-19 suitable behaviour, monitoring clusters of new COVID-19 cases, and proper testing in accordance with the recommendations. The Chief Commissioner of Bengaluru has asked all Marshals to teach people about the use of masks. Masks are being distributed in public areas, including malls.

    Karnataka's Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, stated on Monday that the state administration expects to make a decision on adopting various Covid-19 control measures in the next days in order to manage the high number of new coronavirus infections. Neighboring Maharashtra is also at risk of a Covid-19 fourth wave as instances continue to rise.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
