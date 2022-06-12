In Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut in these districts on June 13; Know why

This year has seen several holidays in Karnataka's schools and universities, owing to COVID and the contentious Hijab protest.

In Karnataka, schools and colleges in numerous districts will be closed due to elections to the legislative council from graduate and teacher constituencies on June 13, 2022. In the districts of Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

All government-supported and unsupported institutions will be closed. The government has also declared a day off for all teachers and graduates working in government-aided, unaided, private schools and colleges, state and central government agencies, factories, and other organisations to vote.

Elections will be conducted for four legislative council seats, three of which will be contested by the Bhartiya Janata Party, the BJP, and Congress. The Janata Dal-Secular will be a contender for the seat if it wants to keep it. All three parties have filed nominations, and the elections are for June 13, 2022.

This year has seen several holidays in Karnataka's schools and universities, owing to COVID and the contentious Hijab protest. After education minister BC Nagesh announced the reopening to learn on May 15, schools reopened at full speed.

For the past two years, the whole education system has been impacted and shut down owing to pandemics; however, as cases and infection levels have decreased, state administrations have stated that schools and colleges will gradually reopen. Long-term closure has significantly impacted students' learning, and the administration is currently focusing on closing the knowledge gap among students.



