    Cannabis is being officially grown on an acre land in Jammu; Here's why

    India's groundbreaking Cannabis Medicine Project, initiated by CSIR-IIIM Jammu in collaboration with a Canadian firm, is aimed at utilizing Cannabis for medicinal purposes. The project holds immense potential in treating neuropathies, cancer, and epilepsy, while ensuring a bright future for scientific research and drug development.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Jammu is set to lead India's pioneering Cannabis Medicine Project, undertaken by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu. The project, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and being executed in a Private Public Partnership with a Canadian firm, holds immense potential to harness the therapeutic benefits of this once-controversial plant, benefiting patients with neuropathies, cancer, and epilepsy. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh visited the Cannabis cultivation farm of CSIR-IIIM at Chatha near Jammu to review the research work on this significant plant.

    Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the project's significance for Atmanirbhar Bharat, as it aims to produce export-quality drugs for various conditions like neuropathies and diabetic pains after obtaining necessary approvals.

    He emphasized that the project would create awareness about the diverse medicinal uses of Cannabis, particularly for patients suffering from malignancies and other ailments. Moreover, the scientific agreement between CSIR-IIIM and IndusScan is historic for J&K and India, as it allows the production of medicines that were once imported from foreign countries.

    CSIR-IIIM, renowned for its contributions to scientific research, adds further prestige to the Cannabis Research Project, joining its legacy of significant discoveries. Dr Jitendra Singh inspected the one-acre protected area where CSIR-IIIM is engaged in large-scale cultivation of superior Cannabis accessions. He also visited the glass houses with climate control facilities, where researchers are working to improve varieties for desired cannabinoid content.

    The minister commended CSIR-IIIM's efforts in exploring the therapeutic properties of Cannabis, a plant known for abuse but exhibiting immense potential for medicinal purposes. He stressed the use of advanced technology and cultivation practices to increase yield, benefiting farmers.

    Dr Jitendra Singh shared that Cannabis has already been approved by the FDA for drugs such as Marilnol/nabilone and Cesamet for nausea and vomiting, Sativex for neuropathic pain and spasticity, and Epidiolex, Cannabidiol for epilepsy, used in other countries.

    CSIR-IIIM received a license for research and protected cultivation of Cannabis in J&K, and upon Good Manufacturing Practices permission, further pre-clinical and clinical studies will be conducted. Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, informed the minister that the institute currently holds a repository of over 500 accessions collected from different parts of the country. Researchers are working to develop end-to-end technology for Cannabis cultivation and drug discovery, focusing on pain management in cancer and epilepsy.

    Under a tripartite agreement between CSIR, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), CSIR-IIIM completed exploratory research on Cannabis after obtaining a license for scientific cultivation from the J&K government. GMP or pre-clinical and clinical studies is essential for the discovery of newer therapeutic drugs aimed at managing Cancer Pain and epilepsy.

    CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine is a pioneer in Cannabis research, obtaining the country's first cultivation license. Following its lead states like Uttrakhand, Utter Pradesh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh are also considering policies and rules for the scientific use of Cannabis.

