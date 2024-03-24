Arvind Kejriwal arrested: INDIA bloc calls for 'Save Democracy' rally on March 31 at Ramleela maidan
During a press conference convened by the INDIA alliance in the national capital, AAP leader Gopal Rai voiced concerns over what he perceived as a slide into dictatorship, pointing to Kejriwal's arrest as a prime example.
The INDIA bloc is gearing up for a "mega rally" to safeguard the nation's democratic principles days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. Scheduled for March 31 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the "mega rally" aims to rally support against what AAP's Gopal Rai labels as a threat to democracy.
During a press conference convened by the INDIA alliance in the national capital, AAP leader Gopal Rai voiced concerns over what he perceived as a slide into dictatorship, pointing to Kejriwal's arrest as a prime example. Rai highlighted widespread discontent among those who cherish democratic values, accusing Prime Minister Modi of orchestrating a systematic crackdown on opposition voices through misuse of investigative agencies.
Echoing Rai's sentiments, Congress Delhi chief Arvinder Singh Lovely decried the lack of a level playing field for the opposition, citing instances such as the freezing of Congress accounts and the arrest of chief ministers. Asserting that the March 31 rally transcends mere politics, Lovely stressed its overarching goal of safeguarding the nation's democratic fabric.
The backdrop to this rally is Kejriwal's recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges related to excise policy case. In response, the Delhi Chief Minister filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, challenging both his arrest and remand order issued by the trial court on March 22.
