    'I was in tears': Minister Atishi shares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first order from ED custody

    In her statement during a press briefing, Atishi conveyed the emotional impact of receiving Kejriwal's directive, highlighting his profound concern for addressing the water and sewage issues faced by Delhi's residents.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    In the midst of ongoing discussions regarding his capacity to fulfill his responsibilities as Delhi Chief Minister while facing legal challenges, Arvind Kejriwal issued directives concerning the water supply of the national capital from the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody. This action highlights his proactive involvement in governance despite his legal circumstances.

    The order, shared through a note to Delhi Minister Atishi, responsible for the water portfolio, addressed the media in this regard. Moved by the Chief Minister's gesture, Atishi emphasized Kejriwal's unwavering dedication to the welfare of Delhi's populace, despite his current circumstances.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passes first order regarding water department from ED custody

    In her statement during a press briefing, Atishi conveyed the emotional impact of receiving Kejriwal's directive, highlighting his profound concern for addressing the water and sewage issues faced by Delhi's residents. She lauded his steadfast resolve, asserting that while Kejriwal may be physically confined, his spirit and dedication to public service remain unshaken.

    Quoting from Kejriwal's letter, Atishi revealed the Chief Minister's urgent plea to mitigate water supply and sewage challenges in certain areas of Delhi. His instructions highlighted the necessity of immediate action to ensure residents receive adequate assistance, particularly with the onset of summer exacerbating water scarcity concerns.

    Despite facing charges and subsequent arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's erstwhile liquor policy, Kejriwal's commitment to his role as Chief Minister remains steadfast.

    Hyderabad: Bridegroom's father urges guests to gift votes for PM Modi instead of presents

