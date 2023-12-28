Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India asks Pakistan to hand over Hafiz Saeed to face 26/11 trial

    The diplomatic move urges Pakistan to initiate the legal process for Saeed's extradition, despite the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries. Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist, has been in jail since 2019 and faces multiple terror finance charges

    In a significant development, the Indian government has once again formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the mastermind behind the 26/11 terror attack. Diplomatic sources reveal that Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the official extradition request from India, urging the initiation of the legal process for Hafiz Saeed.

    Sources said, 'India, as part of its regular procedure, has officially requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed to face charges in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case. India has urged the initiation of the legal process for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed.'

    Hafiz Saeed, a United Nations-designated terrorist, has been incarcerated since 2019, having been convicted in multiple terror finance cases along with leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). He is on the list of India's most wanted terrorists, with a $10 million bounty placed by the United States for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

    Despite India's repeated demands for Saeed's extradition, the absence of an extradition treaty between the two nations complicates the process.

    Saeed, who denies leadership within LeT, has faced various legal challenges. Initially arrested in July 2019, he received an 11-year sentence just before Pakistan's review by the Financial Action Task Force. Last April, a Pakistani court sentenced him to 31 years in prison for terrorism financing. However, conflicting reports suggest uncertainty about his current incarceration status, with some claiming he remains free since his release from house arrest in 2017. Saeed has experienced multiple arrests and releases over the past decade.

    In a related development, India declared Hafiz Saeed's son, Talha Saeed, a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) last year. Talha Saeed is now gearing up to contest the upcoming general elections in Pakistan under the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political party founded by his father.

    It's important to note that India and Pakistan lack an extradition treaty. Despite sharing detailed dossiers with Islamabad in the past, Pakistan has not cooperated or extradited designated terrorists as of now.

