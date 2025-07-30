India’s 79th Independence Day celebrates the theme ‘Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future’, reflecting on the nation’s hard-won liberty while envisioning a united, secure, and progressive tomorrow

India gained it's Independence during the tenure of Labour Party government of British Prime Minister Clement Attlee

Independence Day 2025: India is set to celebrate it's 79th Independence day on 15th August this year. The day is probably one of the most significance days when it comes to modern India's polity. After a brutal 190 years of colonization by the British, India gained it's Independence on 15th August 1975.

The day is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm all over the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a tradition which started from Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister.

This year's Independence day is expected to carry significant message against terrorism as it comes at the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take a not so veiled reference towards states that perpetrate terrorism.

Theme of Independence Day 2025

Every year, Ministry of Defence in collaboration with myGov announces the Independence day theme. This year the theme is 'Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future'.

Few Quotes based on this theme

"Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” —Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err and even to sin.” —Mahatma Gandhi

“Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life.” —Bob Marley

“Brute force, no matter how strongly applied, can never subdue the basic human desire for freedom.” —Dalai Lama