As the U.S. celebrates 249 years of independence, we reflect on the milestones that shaped its democracy—an enduring experiment in liberty that continues to inspire and challenge the world

As the United States celebrates 249th year of it's hard earned Independence, it brings in hope and caution for the democratic institutions all over the world including India.

Almost two and a half centuries ago, on July 4th 1776, 13 states which were part of British America signed the 'Declaration of Independence'. The 13 original states were New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. These colonies declared their severance from Great Britain and formed a new nation, The United States of America. The nascent country was formed on the high ideas of liberty, individual rights, representative governance. It set in motion the experiment of democratic governance unlike any before.

Today marks the 249th year of that great experiment. As the world looks on with awe at the sheer time that has passed, it's worth tracing those key milestone events that shaped, redefined and tested American democracy.

The Constitution and the Bill of Rights (1787–1791)

The Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791 and it comprises of the 1st 10 amendments to the US constitution. It is regarded as one of the most important stepping stones of American democracy. The former colonial states had deep mistrust of centralized power and to safeguard the federal structure, to safeguard individual liberties against governmental overreach, the 'Bill of Rights' were ratified.

The 10 amendments enshrine the ideals of Freedom of Speech, religion, press, assembly, right to bear arms and other civil liberties that lies at the core of American democracy. it ensures that no government can infringe upon it's the lawful rights of citizens. It gives a whole new meaning to what democracy mean for American citizens.

The Civil War: Democracy’s First Earthquake

In less than 100 years of the federation's existence, the United States faced a major crisis in 1861. It was an infighting that almost tore the country in two halves. At the heart of the conflict was the issue of slavery. The Southern states wanted to keep slavery legal in the country as their economy was depended on this and this was their way of life. The Northern states were against the idea of slavery and did not support the expansion of the concept. Abraham Lincoln who became the president then promised to stop slavery from spreading. The eleven southern states decided to leave the union and form a separate country which would keep slavery legal. The civil war look lives of almost 6 lakh people.

It was during the war that Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation which started the process of freeing enslaved people. Slavery was officially banned by bringing in the 13th Amendment act and new laws were framed to give former slaves citizenship. They were even given the right to vote.

The civil war surely was a turning point for American Democracy. It showed that democracy is not just about independence—it’s about constantly working toward justice and equality. The struggle didn’t end there, but it set the stage for future progress.

20th Century - Crisis and Progress

One of the toughest moments to American Democracy were felt perhaps during the Great Depression in the 1930s. The great US economy collapsed, big banks failed, unemployment soared bringing in poverty. The people began to lose faith in the democratic system. President Herbert Hoover failed to bring relief to countless American starving. The stage seemed set for Franklin D. Roosevelt who with his 'New Deal' brought in programs that provided jobs, food, financial support.

Later, in the 1950s and 60s, American democracy saw greater refinement by the 'Civil Rights' movement of Martin Luther King Jr. He fought for the rights of African Americans, their right to vote, and specially challenged the Jim Crow laws passed by the southern states to segregate African Americans.

Peaceful protests, legal battles, and powerful speeches helped push the U.S. toward becoming a fairer and more inclusive democracy.

These moments showed that democracy isn’t just about elections—it’s about listening, adapting, and fighting for justice, even when the system is under pressure. It was progress made through crisis.

The 21st Century: The century of promise and polarization

The deep divisions of the 21st century were brought to the forefront once again. The American dream seemed a mirage when the 9/11 attacks happened. The US focused heavily on national security to help protect the country but it also brought in concerns about privacy, surveillance and civil liberties.

In 2020, when the present President Donald Trump failed to get reelected the second time that year, The Capitol was stormed in January of 2021 by supporters of Donald Trump. It was in the first time of modern history that American democracy looked truly unstable.

Yet, amidst all this, there’s also been a wave of activism and civic energy. Movements like Black Lives Matter, climate strikes, and women’s rights protests have shown that people still care deeply about democracy.

This century has made one thing clear: American democracy is not perfect—but it's alive, tested every day by its people, and still full of potential.

So, on the 249th anniversary of the existence of the American Democracy, congratulations are due to the people who make the country a resilient one and an ever evolving democracy. May this journey inspire freedom, justice and unity in the world.