Lifestyle

Bangalore to Hyderabad-7 places to visit on August 15th in South India

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15. Visitors to South India may experience several attractions now. Here are seven South Indian spots to visit on August 15th.

Image credits: our own

Kochi, Kerala

This historic port city in Kerala offers a mix of cultural heritage and scenic beauty. Visit the Mattancherry Palace, Fort Kochi, and enjoy a boat ride on the backwaters.
 

Image credits: our own

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The capital city of Tamil Nadu is known for its temples, cultural heritage, and beaches. Visit places like Marina Beach, Kapaleeshwarar Temple, and Fort St. George.
 

Image credits: our own

Hyderabad, Telangana

The city of pearls boasts historical landmarks like the Charminar, Golconda Fort, and Qutub Shahi Tombs. Enjoy the local cuisine and explore the vibrant bazaars.
 

Image credits: our own

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

If you're looking for a hill station experience, head to Ooty. Enjoy the pleasant weather, take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and visit the beautiful Botanical Gardens.
 

Image credits: our own

Bangalore, Karnataka

The capital city of Karnataka offers a blend of historical sites, modern amenities, and vibrant culture.

Image credits: Pixabay

Puducherry (Pondicherry)

This former French colony is famous for its colonial architecture, serene beaches, and unique blend of cultures. Explore the French Quarter, Auroville, and relax by the seaside.
 

Image credits: Getty

Mysore (Mysuru)

Known for its grand Mysore Palace, Mysore offers a glimpse into the rich history of Karnataka.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One