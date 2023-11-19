IND vs AUS in Ahmedabad: Google celebrates 2023 World Cup final with a unique doodle

World Cup 2023 final: After weeks of exhilarating matches, nail-biting moments, and exceptional displays of skill, it all comes down to this electrifying face-off between the two cricketing giants. The culmination of the tournament will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Google Doodle commemorating the grand final of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which features Australia and India, two of cricket's greatest nations, is the source of the greatest enthusiasm. This momentous event marks the culmination of a tournament that has seen ten nations, namely Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, compete in a display of cricketing prowess.

The top four teams advanced to the knockout stage after an exciting final round of fierce play and memorable events. Now, as the tournament hosted by India draws to a close, the focus shifts to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here, India and Australia are set to battle it out for the ultimate prize in cricket.

The World Cup is at the centre of the Google Doodle, which creatively combines famous cricket imagery with the atmosphere of this pivotal match. It's an invitation to fans everywhere to join in on the excitement and historic events of this historic matchup.

The globe is expecting a spectacular match between two sides with a wealth of ability and history, with fans anticipating every run, wicket, and over. The Doodle invites fans to share in the celebration of this momentous cricket event, serving as a monument to the event's significance. This thrilling showdown between the two cricketing titans is the culmination of weeks of thrilling matches, thrilling moments, and amazing feats of talent.

