In a now viral video from Mumbai's very crowded Dadar station, passengers and netizens can be seen laughing as the announcement mic is left on, leaking hilarious conversation on the internet. Here's how people reacted online!

Mumbai is drenched, and there's no denying that! Wait a minute, we are not talking just about the rains; we are talking about how the ‘spirit of Mumbai’ is all over the place with massive rains making day-to-day life difficult. Mumbaikars in heavy numbers are still traveling in locals as it stands to be the primary mode of commute for many. From regular office-goers to vendors, life does not stop for all; not everyone can sit at home with a hot cuppa coffee and chill!

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Mumbai, Rains and a Never-Ending Story

In the same light, let us take you to Dadar station on a rainy day in Mumbai, where a hilarious incident has unfolded. Yes, you read that right. In a now viral video, the announcement mic at the Dadar station was left on by mistake, leaking the funny conversation of the man who was behind the mic. In the viral video, one can hear someone saying something about the payment of money, and it's funny as it gets.

Take a look at the viral video

Netizens React

As soon as this video went viral, Mumbaikars were quick to react. One user wrote, “Incredible India.” One commented, “It Happens Only in “INDIA.” One more user wrote, ”Good atleast they are doing work and talking business." Another comment read, “Just Mumbai things.”

Red Alert In Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded Mumbai's weather alert from orange to yellow for Tuesday. Day-to-day life is clearly disrupted in the city with heavy rainfall. Landslides, falling of trees, and death due to sliding in open manholes have also been reported in the city. Schools and colleges have also been shut owing to the same.