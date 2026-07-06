At least seven people are dead in Mumbai after heavy rains and landslides. The IMD has issued a 'Red Warning' for Mumbai and other areas, with CM Devendra Fadnavis warning of high tide and fierce winds. Transport services are severely hit.

Mumbai on Red Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Disaster Control Room in Mantralaya to review the situation after heavy rains and landslides lashed various parts of the state, leaving at least seven people dead in rain-related incidents across Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "Red Warning" for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and the Ghats of Nashik, predicting intense spells of rain and gusty winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Fadnavis issued a warning regarding a high tide expected at 3:00 PM today. "Mumbai will have high tide from 3 pm onwards today. If it rains heavily during the time of high tide, we will experience waterlogging. Fierce winds are expected post noon, which is likely to cross 60 to 70 km per hour. People from landslide-prone areas have been evacuated. Nashik is identified as the high alert zone for tomorrow," the CM said. He also confirmed that schools and colleges will remain closed.

Fatalities and Damage Reported Across City

Amidst all this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported multiple fatal incidents. In Mankhurd, six people lost their lives following a building collapse. In a separate incident in Kurla (West), a 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on a road near Nehru Nagar. Across the city, the BMC received 423 complaints of tree or branch falls and 29 complaints of wall or house collapses. In Jogeshwari, seven people were injured when a tree collapsed on a house, while two others were injured in Worli in a similar mishap.

Transport Services Severely Disrupted

Transport services in the region have been severely impacted. On the Central Railway, services between Karjat and Khopoli remain suspended, while Western Railway services between Vasai and Virar are also halted. The CM noted that Palghar and Vasai-Virar are among the worst-affected areas. "Railways from Gujarat toward Mumbai are badly affected, and passengers are being diverted through the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Raigad also has very heavy rainfall. The coastal belt, as well as Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar, will experience heavy downpour. Savitri River is overflowing," Fadnavis added. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Pune Highway is partially operational with three lanes, though traffic is moving slowly.

Restoration Work Underway

https://x.com/CMOMaharashtra/status/2074044681642770644?s=20 The CMO Maharashtra stated that despite adverse weather and challenging terrain, restoration work at landslide-affected railway sections is progressing on a war footing, with railway teams using heavy machinery to clear debris and restore services.

BMC Issues Advisory for Citizens

The BMC has urged citizens to stay indoors unless travel is essential, particularly during the high tide period, and to stay away from waterlogged areas and unstable structures as the city braces for further intense downpours. (ANI)