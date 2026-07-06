Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai, disrupting traffic. Actor Karisma Kapoor managed to reach her shoot. CM Devendra Fadnavis held a review meeting as at least seven people died in rain-related incidents across the city.

Heavy rains have left several parts of Mumbai waterlogged, disrupting traffic and daily life across the city. Yet, despite the challenging conditions, actor Karisma Kapoor made it to the sets of India's Best Dancer 5. She even shared a video from the sets, giving fans a glimpse of the rain-soaked surroundings and the waterlogged conditions. "#IndiasBestDancerSeason5 Mumbai Rains," she captioned the post.

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State Government Responds to Crisis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Disaster Control Room in Mantralaya to review the situation after heavy rains and landslides lashed various parts of the state, leaving at least seven people dead in rain-related incidents across Mumbai. He also confirmed that schools and colleges will remain closed.

Multiple Fatalities and Incidents Reported by BMC

Amidst all this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported multiple fatal incidents. In Mankhurd, six people lost their lives following a building collapse. In another incident in Kurla (West), a 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on a road near Nehru Nagar.

Across the city, the BMC received 423 complaints of tree or branch falls and 29 complaints of wall or house collapses. In Jogeshwari, seven people were injured when a tree collapsed on a house, while two others were injured in Worli in a similar mishap.

Transport Services Severely Affected

Transport services in the region have been severely impacted. On the Central Railway, services between Karjat and Khopoli remain suspended, while Western Railway services between Vasai and Virar are also halted. The CM noted that Palghar and Vasai-Virar are among the worst-affected areas.