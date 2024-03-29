Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Income Tax Dept sends notice to Communist Party of India over dues of Rs 11 crore

    After Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI) received a notice of Rs 11 crore dues from the Income Tax Department on Friday (Mar 29), ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has reportedly been served a notice by the income-tax department, demanding payment of "dues" amounting to Rs 11 crore. This demand stems from the alleged use of an outdated PAN card during the filing of tax returns over recent years. The sources stated the Left is seeking legal counsel to challenge the tax authorities' notification.

    According to the sources, the "dues" owed to the Income Tax department encompass penalties and interest charges resulting from discrepancies related to the utilization of an outdated PAN card by the Communist Party of India (CPI).

    The development comes after the IT department sent notice of over Rs 1,700 crore to the Congress party. The notice, encompassing penalty and interest, spans the assessment years from 2017-18 to 2020-21.  

    Congress spokespersons disclosed the issuance of the fresh demand, underscoring the party's distress at the eleventh hour before the crucial national elections. Vivek Tankha, a prominent lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP representing Congress confirmed the receipt of the notices and affirmed the party's intention to pursue legal recourse. Tankha criticized the Income Tax Department's actions as undemocratic and unreasonable.

    Earlier, the tax department had already recovered Rs 135 crore from Congress's bank accounts in Delhi, pertaining to tax arrears and interests for the assessment year 2018-19, during which the party was denied exemption due to non-compliance with prescribed conditions.

    Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has similarly disclosed receiving 11 such notices in the last 72 hours. 

    These developments have sparked accusations from the Congress, alleging that the BJP-led Centre is attempting to weaken the opposition ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    UP court orders probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report within 30 days

    79,000 complaints on EC's cVIGIL app; 89% addressed within 100 minutes

    Explained: Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    LS Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram

    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    UP court orders probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report within 30 days

    Last-Minute attendees Kazinskaya and friend share Horror experience amidst Moscow concert shooting tragedy

    Photo of Hamas terrorists parading German tourist Shani Louk's naked body wins award, sparks internet fury

    79,000 complaints on EC's cVIGIL app; 89% addressed within 100 minutes

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

