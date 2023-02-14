Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Income Tax department conducts 'survey' at BBC office in Delhi, Mumbai: Report

    This development comes amid a massive controversy over the recent BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

    Officials on Tuesday (February 14) said that the Income Tax department is conducting a survey at the BBC office in Delhi. This development comes amid a massive controversy over the recent BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

    It is reportedly said that the department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm.

    As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

    In a tweet, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took a swipe at the Centre over the searches and said, "Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office."

    The taxmen were carrying out a survey over allegations of international taxation and transfer pricing irregularities involving the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), said sources.

    It is reportedly said that phones of some journalists were taken away and the officials said this was a survey and not a search.

    "Our officers have gone to check account books, these are not searches," said Income Tax sources.

