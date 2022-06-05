In Hyderabad gangrape case, BJP lawmaker releases a video 'proof'; Opposition counters

On Sunday, Hyderabad Police has already apprehended four suspects in the case. Because one of the adolescent boys charged in the event is claimed to be the son of a powerful lawmaker, the opposition BJP and Congress have increased their call for a CBI investigation.

A BJP legislator in Hyderabad, on Sunday, released photos and a video clip of the Hyderabad gang rape survivor and the four others, to 'prove' the involvement of the son of AIMIM MLA in the crime. BJP's Raghunandan Rao, ignoring the legal guidelines, showed photographs and a video clip of the 17-year-old girl and the accused, also minors, urging police to clarify whether the boy-in-question in the photographs and video clip was the son of an AIMIM MLA.

The lawmaker's minor son, who the BJP is accusing of being a prime suspect, has not been named as accused in the case.

"It is not my role as an MLA to investigate crimes. But, because I was pressed to give evidence, here it is," he, according to the News18 report.

"As a lawyer, I am aware that there are limitations when kids are involved in a situation like this. The identity of the underage girl cannot be determined from the video, but the MLA's son is plainly visible. If this proof is insufficient, I can present the DGP with the entire video, as well as pictures of all persons suspected in the car," Raghunandan Rao told India Today.

According to reports, the BJP MLA's video clip and images depict a young guy, said to be the AIMIM MLA's son, engaging in an intimate act with a juvenile girl in the company of other accused. Raghunandan Rao, a BJP MLA, questioned the police on why the MLA's son was not listed as one of the suspects. He further stated that he has more proof to indicate the AIMIM MLA's son's participation in the crime.

Manickam Tagore, the Telangana Congress in-charge and MP, criticised Raghunandan Rao for releasing the film featuring photographs of the victim and the juvenile.

Meanwhile, four people have been detained in connection with the gang rape of a teenage girl. The 17-year-old girl, who went to a pub in Hyderabad for a daytime party on May 28, was gang-raped by five people, including three adolescents, authorities said on Friday. The girl was sexually molested in a Multi Purpose Vehicle, according to the authorities (MPV).

