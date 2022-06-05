Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police arrest fourth accused, one still absconding

    On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped as she returned home from a party in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. The event was brought to light after the little girl's father filed a police report about it.

    Hyderabad gangrape case Police arrest fourth accused one still absconding gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    The Hyderabad Police apprehended another suspect in the gang rape of a juvenile girl in the city on Sunday. With this latest arrest, the police have now apprehended four persons. According to S Rajashekhar Reddy, Inspector Jubilee Hills, the fifth accused is still at large.

    Two of the four arrested are teenagers who were apprehended by police on Saturday. Three of the five persons named are minors. The political temperature was high, with the BJP alleging that the police only intervened after TRS leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao declared that no one would be spared, and Youth Congress activists protesting in front of the DGP's office here over the 'delay' in police action.

    Also Read | Hyderabad Gangrape: Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

    The surveillance footage that has gone viral on social media supposedly shows the girl standing outside where she met the suspected assailants. The lads volunteered to take her home. She was instead assaulted inside a parked automobile in the city. Her assailants alternated raping her as the others kept guard outside the car.

    On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped as she returned home from a party in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. The event was brought to light after the little girl's father filed a police report about it. A police case was opened against five people after the girl's father filed a complaint. They offered to drive her home. They instead proceeded to a bakery and coffee store and changed into an Innova. After some time on the road, she was reportedly assaulted inside a parked car in the city. According to authorities, they took turns raping her as the others stood guard outside.

    Also Read | Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl gangraped inside car while returning from party

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam CM himanta biswa sarma rebuts AAP s graft charges says my wife did not take single penny gcw

    ‘My wife didn’t take a single penny’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuts AAP’s graft charges

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C gcw

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns; Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C

    Amarinder Singh hints at more resignations after 5 senior leaders join BJP calls it tip of iceberg gcw

    Amarinder Singh hints at more resignations after 5 leaders join BJP, calls it 'tip of iceberg'

    Wildlife world environment day 2022 India witnesses 25 per cent decrease in tiger mortality since 2021 drb

    India witnesses 25% decrease in tiger mortality, compared to 2021

    Brutal murder of a man in Delhi Adarsh Nagar captured on CCTV drb

    Brutal murder of a man in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar captured on CCTV

    Recent Stories

    Here's what Sidhu Moose Wala's heartbroken Canadian fiancee to do post his death RBA

    Here's what Sidhu Moose Wala's heartbroken Canadian fiancee to do post his death

    Assam CM himanta biswa sarma rebuts AAP s graft charges says my wife did not take single penny gcw

    ‘My wife didn’t take a single penny’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuts AAP’s graft charges

    tennis Polish icon Lewandowski impressed with compatriot Swiatek's French Open glory snt

    Polish icon Lewandowski impressed with compatriot Swiatek's French Open glory

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C gcw

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns; Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to attend the grand marriage RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to attend the grand marriage

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon