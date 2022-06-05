Hyderabad gangrape case: Police arrest fourth accused, one still absconding

On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped as she returned home from a party in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. The event was brought to light after the little girl's father filed a police report about it.

The Hyderabad Police apprehended another suspect in the gang rape of a juvenile girl in the city on Sunday. With this latest arrest, the police have now apprehended four persons. According to S Rajashekhar Reddy, Inspector Jubilee Hills, the fifth accused is still at large.

Two of the four arrested are teenagers who were apprehended by police on Saturday. Three of the five persons named are minors. The political temperature was high, with the BJP alleging that the police only intervened after TRS leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao declared that no one would be spared, and Youth Congress activists protesting in front of the DGP's office here over the 'delay' in police action.

The surveillance footage that has gone viral on social media supposedly shows the girl standing outside where she met the suspected assailants. The lads volunteered to take her home. She was instead assaulted inside a parked automobile in the city. Her assailants alternated raping her as the others kept guard outside the car.

On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped as she returned home from a party in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. The event was brought to light after the little girl's father filed a police report about it. A police case was opened against five people after the girl's father filed a complaint. They offered to drive her home. They instead proceeded to a bakery and coffee store and changed into an Innova. After some time on the road, she was reportedly assaulted inside a parked car in the city. According to authorities, they took turns raping her as the others stood guard outside.

