Hyderabad Gangrape: Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

The 17-year-old girl had visited a pub in the city five days ago for a daytime party. Police traced the suspects using CCTV footage.

Two persons, including a minor, have been arrested by the police in Hyderabad for allegedly gangraping a minor girl. Three other juveniles who have been accused in the case -- one of whom is believed to be the son of a prominent politician -- have been identified and may be arrested on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said that based on a complaint filed by the survivor's father on May 31, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The minor girl gave her statement after counsellors at a support centre for women and children named 'Bharosa' operated by the city police comforted her.

Based on the girl's statement, DCP Davis said, the FIR was altered and IPC section 376D (gang rape) was invoked. The official said that the accused were not known to her and hence she could not identify them.

When asked about the possibility of the involvement of the state home minister's grandson, the police officer said that so far no evidence had come to light linking him to the case

The police officer said that prima facie, the police have evidence against the three juveniles and another 18-year-old person. He further said that a juvenile, who could not be apprehended as it was nighttime on Friday, will be picked up on Saturday.

Political Fight over Gangrape

The shocking incident has evolved into a political issue.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed the involvement of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders in the matter.

Questioning the delay in arresting the suspects, the BJP activists resorted to sloganeering outside the Jubilee Hills police station in the city and demanded expedited action.

TRS working president urged Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and the police to take immediate action in the matter.

