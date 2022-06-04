Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad Gangrape: Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

    The 17-year-old girl had visited a pub in the city five days ago for a daytime party. Police traced the suspects using CCTV footage.

    Hyderabad Gangrape Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 9:12 AM IST

    Two persons, including a minor, have been arrested by the police in Hyderabad for allegedly gangraping a minor girl. Three other juveniles who have been accused in the case -- one of whom is believed to be the son of a prominent politician -- have been identified and may be arrested on Saturday.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said that based on a complaint filed by the survivor's father on May 31, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

    The 17-year-old girl had visited a pub in the city five days ago for a daytime party. Police traced the suspects using CCTV footage.

    The minor girl gave her statement after counsellors at a support centre for women and children named 'Bharosa' operated by the city police comforted her.

    Based on the girl's statement, DCP Davis said, the FIR was altered and IPC section 376D (gang rape) was invoked. The official said that the accused were not known to her and hence she could not identify them.

    When asked about the possibility of the involvement of the state home minister's grandson, the police officer said that so far no evidence had come to light linking him to the case

    The police officer said that prima facie, the police have evidence against the three juveniles and another 18-year-old person. He further said that a juvenile, who could not be apprehended as it was nighttime on Friday, will be picked up on Saturday.

    Political Fight over Gangrape

    The shocking incident has evolved into a political issue. 

    The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed the involvement of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders in the matter.

    Questioning the delay in arresting the suspects, the BJP activists resorted to sloganeering outside the Jubilee Hills police station in the city and demanded expedited action.

    TRS working president urged Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and the police to take immediate action in the matter.

    With agency inputs

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
