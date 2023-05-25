'In Australia, even MPs from Opposition...': PM Modi amid row over new Parliament boycott

In reference to a recent community event in Sydney, where more than 20,000 people attended to hear him speak, Prime Minister Modi claimed that in addition to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the entire Opposition was also present for the benefit of their country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi early on Thursday after completing his visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia.

BJP President JP Nadda had travelled to the airport to greet PM Modi upon his return from his three-nation tour. PM addressed the crowd of supporters who had assembled there after landing about his tour.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said that even the Opposition MPs in Australia attended the programme by the Indian community. He said, "“The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community."

The comment comes a day after 19 Opposition parties decided to boycott the opening of new the Parliament.

The Prime Minister will officially open the new Parliament building on Sunday, but the opposition will be hardly at all represented. Up to 20 parties have declared their intention to abstain from the inauguration.

"Prime Minister Modi's intention of inaugurating the new parliament building all by himself, excluding President Murmu entirely, is not only a serious disrespect but also an outright attack on our democracy... This dishonourable behaviour offends the President's lofty position and runs counter to the word and spirit of the law. It undermines the spirit of inclusion that saw the nation celebrate its first woman Adivasi President," the Opposition parties said in a statement.