    IIT Bombay student ends life by jumping off from 7th floor, suicide note cites depression

    The student, identified as Darshan Malaviya, was allegedly battling depression for a long time and was also receiving treatment for the same.

    Mumbai, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
    A 26-year-old postgraduate student from IIT Bombay battling depression allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 7th floor of the campus building. According to the police, the deceased, 26, was a second year master's student. He allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of the campus building at around 4.30 am on Monday.

    The student, identified as Darshan Malaviya, was allegedly battling depression for a long time and was also receiving treatment for the same. He had penned a suicide note on a board in his hostel room stating that nobody should be blamed.

    Malviya was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, a police official said.

    The Powai police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating further.

    Police and the IIT Bombay have informed Malaviya's parents, and no foul play is suspected yet.

    The number of students dying by suicide is high in central universities and colleges including IITs and IIMS. Over 100 students had died by suicide in top educational institutes since 2014, Union Minister of Education had informed Lok Sabha. According to the data shared in Parliament, as many as 122 students had killed themselves of which most were from central universities (37). IITs are second with 34 students dying by suicide since 2014. Among IITians, as many as 13 students were from OBC and five from the SC category, according to government data.

    Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

