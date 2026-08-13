A couple inspecting a house for rent in Patiala was mauled by a pet Pitbull. The husband received stitches, and his wife underwent surgery. The victim has demanded justice, alleging the dog did not stop attacking despite its owner's commands.

A couple sustained injuries after they were attacked by a pet Pitbull dog in the Ghuman Nagar area of Patiala on Tuesday.

Sharing details about the incident, the husband, Ankit Sabharwal, stated that he had visited the property with his wife to inspect it for rent. As soon as they arrived and opened the gate latch, the dog attacked them, leaving both him and his wife injured. "I was going to see a house, along with my wife. I was called to see the property for rent. As soon as we reached there and opened the latch on the gate, the dog attacked us. My wife and I were injured," recounted Sabharwal.

Wife Undergoes Surgery, Husband Stitched

According to the victim, he received stitches across his body following the attack, while his wife had to undergo surgery on her arms and legs and remains under medical observation. "I have received stitches all over my body. My wife has undergone surgery on her arms and legs....My wife is under observation after surgery," added Sabharwal.

Victim Demands Justice

Speaking to the media, the man demanded justice regarding the incident, alleging that the dog did not stop attacking them despite orders from its owner. "I want justice. The dog did not stop even after being ordered by its owner. My wife is under observation after surgery," said Sabharwal.

CCTV Shows Neighbours' Intervention

Meanwhile, according to CCTV footage of the incident, nearby residents attempted to fend off the pit bull with sticks as it mauled the couple. A woman was seen coming out of the house with a stick but was unable to stop the animal. Eventually, two to three more people armed with sticks managed to pull the injured couple to safety.

Ankit stated that he has demanded strict action against those responsible for allegedly allowing the dog to roam freely. (ANI)