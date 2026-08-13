A 17-year-old Indian-origin teenager has been charged with murdering his mother and younger brother at their Massachusetts home. He was found in his mother's car.

A 17-year-old Indian-origin teenager has been charged with murdering his mother and younger brother at their home in Acton, Massachusetts. The teen, identified as Arjun, is accused of fatally assaulting his mother, Sudha Venkatesan, 45, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddharth Aravind, inside their Martha Lane home on Tuesday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo said police received a call from the teen's father shortly after 6:37 pm on August 11 after he was unable to contact his family. A tutor expected at the house had also been unable to reach anyone.

Teen had recently demonstrated concerning behaviour, including internet searches about killing family

The father had last spoken to Sudha early Tuesday morning before leaving for work, while Siddharth was last seen around noon. Police who arrived at the house found both victims dead. Siddharth was found on the first floor and Sudha in the finished basement. Both victims were found with "obvious trauma." The exact cause and manner of death are yet to be released by the chief medical examiner.

The weapon used in the killings is also under investigation. The accused was not at the house when police arrived and was believed to have fled in his mother's vehicle. Investigators issued an alert for him as they searched for the teenager.

He was found early Wednesday in the vehicle in a parking lot in Wayland, Massachusetts, after local police responded to an unrelated alarm. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said investigators found that Arjun had recently displayed concerning behaviour. "The subsequent investigation indicates that Arjun had recently been demonstrating concerning behaviour, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family," the statement said.

Arjun was expected to be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday. However, the juvenile court does not have jurisdiction over murder charges. He will therefore face arraignment on the murder and related assault charges in Concord District Court later.

The case has drawn attention to the intersection of mental health, technology, and violence.

The community has expressed shock over the tragedy.