The NTR district administration in Andhra Pradesh organised a mega 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally with a large number of students and youth. The march aimed to encourage public participation in Independence Day celebrations and inspire work towards national goals.

The NTR district administration in Andhra Pradesh organised a mega 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally on Thursday, with a large number of students and young people participating in the march ahead of Independence Day.

The rally was organised from the District Collector's office to Indira Gandhi Stadium, with participants carrying the Tricolour and joining the campaign aimed at encouraging greater public participation in the Independence Day celebrations. The initiative forms part of the wider 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which seeks to encourage citizens to display the national flag and participate in activities celebrating India's Independence. A large number of students and youth took part in the rally, creating a vibrant atmosphere along the route from the Collector's office to the stadium.

Rally Aims to Motivate Citizens

Addressing the gathering, NTR District Collector and District Magistrate Dr G Lakshmisha said the administration was conducting the mega rally across the district with the objective of motivating citizens to participate in the Independence Day celebrations and reflect on India's journey since independence.

"We are conducting a mega rally in the entire district. This will motivate every citizen to be a part of this independence movement and celebrating the fight and also determining the target for 100th year of independence," Lakshmisha said.

Vision for India's Centenary

He said the campaign was also intended to encourage citizens to begin working towards the goals India seeks to achieve by the time the country completes 100 years of independence.

The Collector said the period leading up to India's centenary of independence should be used to create public awareness and build collective participation towards the country's development.

"So that they can work from now and arrange all the required motivation and gather the public opinion to see that when India reaches 100th year of independence," he said.

Lakshmisha added that the larger objective was to ensure that the targets set for India to emerge as a developed country are achieved by the time the nation reaches its 100th year of independence.

"So, whatever targets we had kept for India to become a developed country will be achieved," he said.

Youth Participation and Patriotic Fervor

Describing the rally as an important momentum-building exercise, the Collector urged citizens across the district to actively participate in the campaign.

"So, this is a very good momentum. I request everyone to get involved and make this a grand success," Lakshmisha said.

The participation of students and youth was a key feature of the rally, with young participants joining the march in large numbers and carrying the national flag.

The district administration's campaign comes ahead of Independence Day, with government departments and local authorities organising various programmes to mark the occasion and promote civic participation.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative encourages citizens to develop a personal connection with the national flag and participate in the celebration of India's independence by displaying the Tricolour at their homes and taking part in related public activities.

In NTR district, the mega rally brought together students, youth and members of the public as part of the administration's efforts to build enthusiasm around the Independence Day celebrations.

The administration also emphasised the importance of looking beyond the celebrations and using the occasion to encourage citizens to contribute towards India's long-term development goals.

The rally concluded at Indira Gandhi Stadium, where participants gathered as part of the district-level programme. With students and youth forming a significant part of the gathering, the administration sought to use the event to spread the message of patriotism, civic participation and collective responsibility towards India's future. (ANI)