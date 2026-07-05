A heartwarming viral video posted by Nidhi Choudhary shows her patiently teaching her mother how to place an order on Amazon. The mother's dedication is highlighted as she meticulously writes down every step in a diary she has kept since 2002, a moment that has moved many online.

Social media viewers have been moved by a touching video of a lady carefully instructing her mother on how to place an Amazon order. The video, which Nidhi Choudhary posted on Instagram, depicts a straightforward yet heartfelt exchange between a mother and her daughter as the latter carefully and curiously learns how to purchase online.

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Choudhary is shown in the video going over each stage of placing an Amazon order. Since 2002, her mother has been keeping a tangible journal in which she meticulously records every lesson. Sharing the video on Instagram, Choudhary wrote, “I love teaching her little things about technology. Today, I taught her how to order from Amazon, and she carefully wrote every step in her diary from 2002.”

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Internet Reacts

Many people have commented on the post, praising the mother's eagerness to learn new things and the daughter's patience. The video served as a reminder to many that the most memorable family memories are frequently the result of modest acts of kindness.

One user wrote, “I love how patiently and softly you are explaining it to your mom. It’s really the tone that matters. It’s her first time in this world too, and we often tend to forget that because she is a mother. It’s amazing that you clearly know how to treat her with love and respect. Both of you are lucky to have each other.”

Another said, “You’re such a loving and thoughtful daughter.” A third user commented, “Her handwriting resembles my mother’s. Please give your mom an extra hug from my side today.”