A viral video shows Lamborghini owner Rakesh Kumar swapping his luxury car with an auto-rickshaw driver for a short drive. The heartwarming gesture, which Kumar said reminded him of his own past struggles, has earned widespread praise on social media for its kindness.

A video of a Lamborghini owner swapping vehicles with an auto driver has caught the attention of social media users, with many calling the gesture wholesome and emotional. A man going by the name of Rakesh Kumar posted a video on Instagram showing him driving his Lamborghini when he spots an autorickshaw on the road. A casual moment quickly develops into an unexpected conversation between the driver of the expensive automobile and its owner.

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Kumar is first seen driving on the road in his Lamborghini in the footage. He follows the driver of the auto rickshaw after noticing it. The car driver says he wants to drive the Lamborghini during their brief conversation.

After then, Kumar stops on the side of the road. Surprisingly, the two guys swap cars and keys. The driver of the Lamborghini climbs into the driver's seat of the luxury vehicle, and the owner of the Lamborghini gets into the auto rickshaw.

Many viewers found the last scene of the video, which features both guys driving off in their newly traded cars, to be both heartwarming and humorous.

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Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kumar wrote in the caption, “I risked my Lamborghini for this unforgettable moment! Honestly, driving his auto hit me hard. It took me right back to my struggling days when paying the auto meter was a challenge.”

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented, "This is the kind of content the internet needs more of." Another said, "Respect for making someone's dream come true, even if it was just for a few minutes."

A third user said, "The smile on the auto driver's face says everything." Another comment said, "This was not just about a Lamborghini; it was about kindness." A fifth person commented, "Such a beautiful reminder that success feels better when you share it with others."