Hyderabad-based content creator Siddeshwari Sugandh shared a video of a shocking incident where she confronted a man near Charminar. The man, on a scooter, posed as a Rapido driver but failed to produce an ID and was caught downloading the app when questioned.

A female content creator from Hyderabad has shared a shocking incident that took place with her. Siddeshwari Sugandh, a young woman, posted a video claiming that at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, she was waiting for her car close to Charminar when a man approached her on his scooter and enquired, “Where are you going? Should I drop you?”

In the video posted by her, the man mounted on a scooter can be heard asking, “Aapko Rapido chaiye kya madam?” The woman then asked him if he was a Rapido driver and asked him to produce his driver ID if he was one. His vehicle number was also not displayed; noticing this, the woman asked, “Why don’t you have a vehicle number?”

Siddeshwari stated that he began downloading the Rapido app from the Play Store rather than presenting her with his driver's license. The man identified himself as Irfan. Then, Siddeshwari is seen in the video firmly requesting his ID. Then he added, "Gaadi chalu nahi ho rahi hai," which means "The vehicle is not starting."

To which, angrily, the woman said that the vehicle is not starting, then how are you offering me a drop? When the woman snatched the phone from him, it showed the enter OTP page.

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When the woman asked him his full name in a loud voice, he responded, saying, "Road pe kya karna chah rahe," which translates to, "What are you trying to do on the road?" "Seedha nikal ab yaha se," the woman can be heard saying. She said that she prefers Rapido over other apps because she feels safer using it, especially at night, she said, citing the safety checks and calls.

"And @rapidoapp I especially want to clarify that I am not blaming Rapido or saying this happened because of your company. In fact, I genuinely trust your service and have always felt safer using Rapido," she added.