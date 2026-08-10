CM Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to 200 Class 9 girls under Delhi’s Vidya Vahini Yojana. The scheme targets around 1.40 lakh girls and aims to ease school travel while supporting education and mobility.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta handed out bicycles to about 200 Class 9 girl students during the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly as a part of the Vidya Vahini Scheme. The initiative has been taken to facilitate the journey to school for the girls in order to address the problems associated with it which could hamper the education of the girls.

The Vidya Vahini Scheme has been promoted by the Delhi government as an initiative to improve mobility for the girls, facilitate their education, and make them independent, especially those girls who find it difficult to reach their schools due to the distance factor and lack of proper transport.

Vidya Vahini Scheme: Targeting 1.40 Lakh Girls

The scheme includes handing over bicycles to about 1.40 lakh Class 9 girls this year. The initiative seeks to minimize dependency on others in terms of the journey to and from the school. The government wishes to help in this matter so that these students could travel to their destination easily without any problem.

Overcoming the Problem of Transport in Education for Girls

For some students, traveling long distances to school or arranging transport may be problematic. In places where public transport is not easily available or families do not have the facility to arrange separate transport for each day, the problem might become harder to cope with.

A bike would allow students to travel to their schools in an easier way. It is the intention of the government to overcome such practical problems so that girls find it easier to connect with their schools.

Focusing on Attendance at School

Another aspect associated with the program is that of making arrangements for girls’ education and preventing school dropout rates. In other words, the focus of the government is on the fact that education is not only about having educational institutions but also being able to attend these institutions. This is where the need for better mobility comes into picture.

CM Rekha Gupta Emphasizes Mobility and Empowerment

This scheme has been highlighted in the context of the bigger picture of education, mobility, and the empowerment of girls. According to the government, providing basic assistance in transport will enable the students to gain independence and continue their studies. Earlier in July, 3,000 bicycles had been distributed in the process of launching this scheme.

In the latest distribution of 200 bicycles, it marks a move towards the greater goal of distributing the bicycles to approximately 1.40 lakh girls in Class 9 across Delhi. This program represents the emphasis of the government on overcoming the problem of transportation becoming an impediment to the education of girls.