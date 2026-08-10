A farmer in Rajasthan's Balotra district, Mangilal Meghwal, is devastated after termites destroyed the Rs 5 lakh he had buried in his field for safekeeping. After forgetting the location and later finding the money while preparing the land, he discovered the notes were severely damaged.

A farmer in Rajasthan's Balotra district has been left devastated after the Rs 5 lakh he secretly buried in his field was reportedly destroyed by termites. The termite-infested ripped banknotes stored in a tub are seen in a widely shared video. In the viral photos, the farmer is clearly heartbroken.

Mangilal Meghwal, a native of Pachpadra, reportedly collected almost Rs 5 lakh after selling a site about a year ago. He had intended to build a little house on his farm with the money, but he was worried that it may be stolen or used by relatives.

Mangilal allegedly concealed the Rs 500 notes from his family by placing them inside a polyethylene bag and burying it in his field. But he couldn't recall the precise location where he had buried the money when he needed it later. He spent many days looking all over his roughly ten-bigha field, but he was unable to find the money. After he told his family, they too looked for the money before giving up.

The money was found when the family was getting the land ready for seeding following a recent downpour. The buried polyethylene bag was allegedly raised to the surface by a tractor. The next day, Mangilal's wife and son noticed the bag and opened it, only to find the Rs 500 notes severely damaged by termites.

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The family then brought the damaged money to bank locations in Pachpadra and Balotra. However, due to the state of the notes, they were allegedly told to contact a Jaipur bank.

The family claims that going to Jaipur has been challenging due to lack of information and financial issues. Mangilal is now attempting to get his hard-earned Rs 5 lakh back by exchanging the damaged cash in some way.

The farmer has reportedly expressed regret over his decision to bury the cash in the field, saying his attempt to keep the money safe from theft and family members ultimately resulted in the notes being destroyed by termites.