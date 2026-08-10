In Gwalior, two sisters, Harshita and Rasita Agrawal, displayed remarkable bravery after a thief snatched their mobile phone. They pursued the culprit on their scooter at high speed, eventually knocking down his bike and assisting police in apprehending him.

In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, two sisters showed remarkable bravery and composure by pursuing and apprehending a cell phone thief who attempted to escape after taking their phone. The girls used their scooter to pursue the culprit, knocked down his bike, and assisted the police in apprehending him.

Sisters Harshita and Rasita Agrawal, who live in CP Colony in Murar, were riding a scooter to college when the incident happened near the Padav police station. Police claim that when the sisters were walking by the Sofa Gallery in Padav, a guy on a bike came up behind them and took Rasita's cell phone as she was seated on the pillion seat.

The suspect quickly accelerated and attempted to flee after performing the offence. The sisters maintained their bravery, tho. They chose to pursue the suspect rather than halt or sound an alert.

They reportedly drove their scooter at around 80 kmph while pursuing him throughout congested streets from Sofa Gallery to Phoolbagh. A tempo passed in front of the suspect's bike as he approached Phoolbagh. The sisters crashed their scooter into his bike as he tried to turn around and go away. The suspect lost his equilibrium and fell onto the road as a result of the incident.

The sisters grabbed him right away and sounded an alarm. A number of residents gathered at the location after hearing their cries.

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On social media, a video of the event is also gaining popularity. It depicts the two sisters violently smacking the suspect while grabbing him by the collar. Netizens are also praising the girls for their bravery.

Residents assisted in restraining the man and turned him over to the police after discovering that he had reportedly stolen a cell phone. Manpreet, a Punjabi native, was identified as the suspect. He admitted to authorities after questioning that he had only been in Gwalior for two days and that he was employed by Domino's as a delivery guy. According to the police, the suspect reportedly took the cell phone in order to raise money for a hotel rental. Padav police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said the suspect is being questioned.