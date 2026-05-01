A 36-year-old software engineer in Hyderabad reportedly died by suicide, leaving a 19-page note. The note accuses his wife of multiple extramarital affairs, which he allegedly discovered through social media, causing severe distress. Police have launched an investigation to verify the claims and are examining digital evidence.

A 36-year-old software engineer in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a lake, leaving behind a 19-page note that has triggered a police investigation. The note reportedly accuses his wife of having multiple extramarital affairs, bringing focus to marital discord as a possible cause behind the tragic incident.

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According to initial findings, the victim claimed in his note that his wife had relationships with three men over the past one-and-a-half years. He also alleged that he came to know about these relationships through social media content, which caused him severe emotional distress.

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Police have registered a case and are currently verifying the claims made in the suicide note. Officials are examining digital evidence, including phones and online activity, to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

Family members have echoed concerns about the mental trauma faced by the victim, alleging that he was deeply disturbed by issues related to his wife’s alleged relationships.

Authorities have stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that all allegations mentioned in the note are being carefully examined. The case has once again highlighted concerns around mental health, relationship conflicts, and the role of social media in amplifying personal distress.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)

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