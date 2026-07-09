Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy joined the BJP in West Bengal, lauding PM Modi's vision. Dev cited the 'double-engine' model and attacked TMC's internal friction, while Roy praised the BJP's commitment to its manifesto.

Shortly after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs, Sushmita Dev and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, cited trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision as a reason to join the BJP. The leaders were inducted into the party at the state headquarters in the presence of West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya and other senior leaders on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dev Cites 'Double-Engine' Government Model

Speaking to ANI after joining the BJP, Sushmita Dev lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited the "double-engine" government model as the reason for her transition. "As I have said before, the work accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both in the country and in states with 'double-engine' governments, is undeniable; no one can refute it. I want to tell the people of West Bengal: give Chief Minister Suvendu Babu and Prime Minister Modi just two years. You will see that, just as the face of Assam and Tripura has been transformed, the face of West Bengal will undergo a complete transformation," Dev said.

Attack on Former TMC Colleagues

Launching a scathing attack on her former party colleagues, Dev referred to recent internal friction within the TMC. "Mahua ji herself speaks of a purification of the TMC, which implies she admits the TMC is impure. Kunal Ghosh ji states in the Assembly that it is a party of rapists; Kunal-ji is the one who can answer who actually gave the tickets to those rapists," she added.

Roy Expresses Optimism in BJP's Governance

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, while speaking to ANI, expressed his optimism regarding the BJP's governance style and its commitment to its manifesto. "This government has begun working by taking up every agenda item listed in the manifesto and doing so with great speed and vigour. The general public is happy about this. More work will follow, and that is why we are filled with great hope and joy," Roy stated.

A Reflection of Growing Trust in PM's Vision

Welcoming the new members, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said that the arrival of such seasoned leaders reflects the growing trust in PM Modi's vision. "This is truly a matter of great joy. Such prominent leaders are placing their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party today; they are moving forward with faith in the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," Bhattacharya told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)