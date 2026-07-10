Police probing the Ram Mandir donation theft case have recovered cash, gold, a mobile phone, and a car from three accused. The recoveries were made based on information provided by the accused during custodial interrogation in Ayodhya.

The investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case has gathered pace, with police recovering cash, gold jewellery, a mobile phone and a car following the interrogation of three accused currently in police remand. Officials said the recoveries were made after raids conducted on the basis of information provided by the accused--Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey--and added that several crucial leads have emerged as the probe continues.

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Details of Recoveries

During interrogation, the police conducted raids at multiple locations based on information allegedly provided by the accused. Police said Rs 20,000 in cash, a gold chain, a mobile phone, and a car purchased in the name of Anukalp Mishra's father were recovered from Anukalp. The vehicle has also been seized as part of the investigation.

As per police input, the investigation further revealed that Lavkush Mishra had allegedly gifted a gold locket to his wife using money embezzled from the Ram Mandir donations. The police said the gold locket has been recovered, along with Rs 38,000 in cash from his possession. Police also stated that Rs 15,000 in cash was recovered from Karunesh Pandey during the operation.

Earlier on Thursday, after securing police remand in the case, the Ayodhya Police had taken the three accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey, from Ayodhya Jail for custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation.

Political Row and SIT Probe

The alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe into the irregularities. While opposition figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have demanded accountability from the state government, CM Adityanath has repeatedly promised strict action against anyone found guilty of misappropriating funds meant for the temple.

A preliminary report submitted by the SIT to the Uttar Pradesh government found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Ram Temple.