A video of a daughter giving her parents a tour of her office has gone viral. Kritika Mishra, a techie at Microsoft, shared the clip, calling it a dream come true for every middle-class family.

The people who deserve to see our workplace the most are our parents. After all, they are the ones who walked the path before us, just so we could achieve our dreams. A beautiful video capturing this exact feeling is now going viral on social media.

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Kritika Mishra, a techie working at Microsoft in Hyderabad, shared a video of her parents visiting her office for the very first time. The clip has struck an emotional chord with many young people from middle-class backgrounds.

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The video shows Kritika taking her parents through different parts of the office. You can see them walking down the corridors and eating together in the cafeteria. The text on the video simply read, 'Parents' first office visit'.

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But it was Kritika's caption that truly captured the emotion of the moment. She wrote:

'The proudest office tour I could ever give. Today my parents visited my office for the first time. The best part wasn't just showing them the office, but seeing the pride and happiness on their faces. That smile made all my hard work worth it. I know every son and daughter from a middle-class family dreams of a day like this. To everyone working towards their dreams, keep going. One day, the people who believed in you before anyone else will be the proudest to see how far you've come.'

Many people left comments on the video. 'This is not just an office tour, it's the fulfillment of a dream for every middle-class kid,' one person commented. Another user wrote, 'The pride on the parents' faces is the real achievement.'