You've seen people picking up trash on beaches, right? Well, in Dubai, it's a whole different story. Cleaners there are finding gold jewellery and Rolex watches just by sifting through the sand. A viral video from one such cleaner is making everyone on the internet go crazy.

When you think of Dubai, you think of massive buildings like the Burj Khalifa and the super-rich lifestyle. This city, a synonym for wealth, pulls in tourists from all over the world like a magnet. But a new viral video on social media proves just how next-level the wealth there is. Seriously, after watching this, you might just want to quit your job and apply to be a beach cleaner in Dubai!

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A Mini Gold Mine Hidden in the Sand!

Usually, at tourist spots or beaches in any country, we see cleaners picking up plastic bottles, snack packets, or other trash. But the story on Dubai's beaches is completely different. A video shared by a beach cleaner there has created a huge buzz online. Netizens are shocked to see the valuable items he finds using a metal detector in the sand.

These Aren't Ordinary Finds

Tourists who visit Dubai's beaches often lose their expensive jewellery while playing in the sand or swimming in the sea, without even realising it. Over time, these items get buried under the sand. As shown in the video, the cleaner finds thick, pure gold chains, bracelets, valuable diamond rings, and even 'Rolex' watches—one of the world's most expensive brands. The market value of these items runs into lakhs of rupees. It seems like a few hours of sifting through the sand can uncover a small treasure.

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Netizens' Reactions

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started posting all kinds of comments. "I'm resigning from my IT job right now. Can someone tell me where to apply for a beach cleaner's job in Dubai?" one person joked. Another wrote, "At our local beaches, we only find Kurkure packets and plastic waste. Dubai is just on another level." Some others expressed their surprise, saying, "In a city of the rich, even the lost items are royal."

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Dubai's Laws and Rules

However, you can't just keep these found items in Dubai; it's against the law. According to Dubai Police regulations, any valuable item found in a public place must be immediately handed over to the nearest police station or the concerned authorities. If the real owner doesn't come forward to claim it within a specified time, the item is legally handed over to the person who found it, or it is auctioned off. Whatever the case, this viral video has once again shown the world the glamour and luxurious life of Dubai.

Watch the video here