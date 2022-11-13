Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad student thrashed, forced to chant 'Allah hu Akbar'; all accused suspended, FIR filed

    The viral video shows Himank Bansal being beaten and assaulted by other students in a hostel room. Bansal was also forced to chant ‘Allah hu Akbar’ in the video while a person could be seen slapping him. Himank Bansal's assault prompted a lot of criticism on social media, with Bhartiya Janta Party members labelling it a terrorist crime. In the FIR that was filed against the students, Bansal detailed his horrible experience of peer bullying.
     

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Hyderabad-based deemed university, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, has suspended all of the students involved in assaulting third-year law student Himank Bansal for making comments against the Prophet. The student was insulted and abused by other students while being made to shout "Allahu Akbar" and "Jai Mata Di" in a shocking viral video.

    Bansal was allegedly attacked by a bunch of students who forced their way into his dorm room. The group of 15–20 guys alleged that he made approaches toward a minor and supported their claim by pointing out that Prophet Mohammad had had relationships with children as young as nine.

    In an official statement, the college said that the Institution has acted with alacrity and has taken a decision to suspend all the concerned students with immediate effect. The Institution has Zero Tolerance towards such undesirable acts, it added.

    About 15 to 20 boys allegedly entered Bansal's room and "pushed and abused" him, by "punching his face, slapping him, kicking him in the stomach areas, touching his genitals, and forced him to take certain substances and powders," according to the FIR. 

    According to Bansal's accusation, a student even tried to put his genitalia in his mouth. "They continued to try torn my clothing, stripped me, and started hitting me one by one. 'Beat him till he dies,' they yelled," he added.

    The victim had previously demanded in writing to the IFHE authorities that a formal report of physical assault and endangerment of life be made against the suspect. According to his letter, he had spoken something negative about the Prophet when speaking with a friend. She made their talks public, so the other students found out about it.

    According to the police, the victim student reported that 15 to 20 people had assaulted him physically and sexually in his dorm room on campus. "Sections 307, 323, 450, 342, and 506 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act were used to record the FIR," the police added.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
