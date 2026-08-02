In Uttarakhand's Nainital district, two men from Moradabad accused of harassing local girls were publicly punished by villagers. The men had their faces blackened and were treated with 'bicchu booti' (stinging nettle) before being handed over to the police, an incident which has since gone viral.

A video from Uttarakhand's Nainital district has gone viral after two men accused of harassing local girls were publicly punished by villagers before being handed over to the police. According to reports, the event happened in the Mukteshwar region's Satoli village. The two males, who are reportedly from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly made offensive comments about local girls while driving through the area.

Soon after the alleged incident, villagers and the women involved intercepted the duo, leading to a dramatic public confrontation. Videos circulating on social media show a crowd surrounding the two accused. Their faces were blackened with a dark substance before they were allegedly hit with slippers.

Additionally, bicchu booti (stinging nettle), a wild plant that is known to produce a strong burning, itching, and stinging sensation when it comes into touch with the skin, was applied to the males. The plant, which grows naturally in the Himalayan area, is well-known for both its terrible sting and its medical properties.

Following the public sentencing, the accused were turned over to the local police, who are anticipated to pursue additional legal action.

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How Did Social Media React?

The incident has triggered widespread discussion online, with users expressing sharply divided opinions.

Many people applauded the women and villagers for standing up against alleged harassment and teaching the accused what they described as an immediate lesson.

"This is the exact treatment such people deserve. No matter community or religion. Anybody disrespecting women and harassing them deserves this treatment," wrote a user.

Another commented, "Harassing women is shameful; they got the lesson they deserved."