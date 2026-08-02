A viral video has sparked outrage, showing a patient attacking a doctor inside a clinic. The assault reportedly occurred after the doctor asked the man to wait ten minutes for a blood pressure check, leading to widespread condemnation of violence against medical staff.

Widespread outrage and discussion about violence against healthcare professionals have been sparked by a distressing video that went viral on social media, purportedly showing a patient beating a doctor inside a clinic after being ordered to wait ten minutes for a blood pressure (BP) check.

The disturbing attack is seen on the video, which was captured by a security camera inside the consultation room and has been extensively circulated on social media. According to the viral video, the man had visited the clinic to get his blood pressure checked. The doctor, who was seated at his desk, reportedly asked the patient to wait for about 10 minutes before the examination.

In the video, the patient abruptly loses his rage, gets up, grabs a large wooden table or stool that is nearby, and hits the doctor hard in the head. After the blow, the doctor is seen clutching his head and recoiling in agony.

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How Did Netizens React?

People are shocked by the occurrence, and the video has quickly garnered popularity online. The incident was denounced by many, who described it as an illustration of growing intolerance and violence against medical personnel.

"This isn't just an incident, but a living example of the patience that's constantly eroding in our society," one person said. An assault on the very physician who is seated to administer care? Completely embarrassing.

Another commented, "One should not lose so much patience in life; it only leads to loss."

A third user said, "Instead of waiting for 10 minutes as advised by the doctor, resorting to violence reflects a deeply disturbing and aggressive mindset."

Several users also demanded strict legal action against the attacker, with one remarking that an FIR should be registered over the alleged attack on an on-duty doctor.