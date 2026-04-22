A Hyderabad manager allegedly tricked his employer’s daughter into stealing 100 tolas of gold, claiming he had a brain tumour. Police recovered some assets and continue probing the fraud and missing valuables.

A shocking case has come to light in Hyderabad, where a store manager allegedly manipulated his employer’s daughter into stealing a large quantity of gold from her own home. The incident, reported in the Chaitanyapuri area, has raised concerns about trust and exploitation within professional relationships.

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The matter surfaced on April 17 when a 48-year-old businessman from Kothapet approached the police, reporting that around 100 tolas of gold jewellery had gone missing from his residence. Based on his complaint, a theft case was formally registered, and the police began investigation.

Probe Findings

During the inquiry, police reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity and questioned those who had access to the house. Their investigation revealed that Sagar, a 34-year-old manager working at the complainant’s tiles business, had been in regular contact with the businessman’s 20-year-old daughter, who is currently pursuing an MBA.

Both were questioned separately. According to police officials, the young woman admitted that she had taken the jewellery from her home and handed it over to Sagar. She believed his claim that he was suffering from a brain tumour and needed urgent financial assistance for treatment.

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Investigators stated that the manager had convinced her of his medical condition, leading her to act without informing her parents.

Sagar, who is married and has a child, is believed to have sold a substantial portion of the stolen jewellery. Police have issued him a notice for further questioning. Authorities confirmed that some gold and cash have already been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining assets.

Ongoing Inquiry

Officials are also verifying the authenticity of Sagar’s medical claim as part of the investigation. The case remains under active probe, with police working to establish the full extent of the alleged fraud and recover the missing valuables.

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