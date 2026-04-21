A daily wage worker from Jharkhand died by suicide in Bengaluru just days after arriving for work. The incident, captured on CCTV in Kengeri, shows him jumping under a moving lorry. Police suspect personal distress and have registered a case.

In a deeply tragic incident that highlights the silent struggles faced by many migrant workers, a young man who had come to Bengaluru in search of employment died by suicide just two days after arriving in the city. The incident, which occurred within the limits of the Kumbalgodu Police Station, was captured on CCTV, leaving residents and officials shaken.

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Migrant Worker Identified

The deceased has been identified as Raju Pahariya, a resident of Chano village in Jharkhand. He arrived in Bengaluru by train on April 11 and had recently found work as a daily wage labourer at the Provident Apartments construction site on Doddabele Road in Kengeri.

Ran Towards Moving Lorry

According to police, the incident took place at around 1.30 pm on April 13. Raju was reportedly sitting near a roadside shop when he suddenly stood up, ran towards a moving tipper lorry and jumped under it.

Death Captured On CCTV

The tipper lorry, bearing registration number KA-51-AM-6579, ran over him, resulting in his death on the spot. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Officials stated that the footage confirms the sequence of events, although the visuals are disturbing.

Personal Distress Suspected

Preliminary investigation suggests that Raju may have been dealing with personal distress, which could have led him to take this extreme step. However, police are continuing their inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the incident.

Case Registered, Probe Under Way

Based on a complaint filed by his relative, Parameshwar, the Kumbalgodu police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)