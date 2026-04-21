Telangana Police arrested a three-member gang of habitual offenders in Hyderabad for a series of mobile snatching incidents. The police recovered ten mobile phones and a two-wheeler. The gang specifically targeted elderly and distracted individuals.

Telangana Police on Sunday apprehended a gang of three habitual offenders involved in a series of mobile snatching incidents across Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. The arrest led to the recovery of ten mobile phones and a two-wheeler used in the commission of crimes.

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The investigation was initiated following a complaint by 59-year-old Syed Nazeer Ahmed, who reported that on April 15, two unidentified men on a motorcycle snatched his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from his shirt pocket near DMRL X Road. Based on the complaint, a case was registered as FIR at Kanchanbagh Police Station.

Accused Identified as Habitual Offenders

The arrested accused have been identified as Ambata Naresh, a pickle vendor and pickpocket; Banala Arun Kumar, a labourer; and Mekala Chiranjeevi, who is involved in pig farming. Police records indicate that all three are repeat offenders with multiple cases registered against them in various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including charges under the IPC, BNS, and NDPS Act.

Modus Operandi of the Gang

Detailing the Modus Operandi, police stated that the gang specifically targeted elderly and distracted individuals. On the day of the incident, Ambata Naresh and an absconding associate identified as Vasanth conducted a recce at a local tiffin centre. While Naresh rode the motorcycle, Vasanth executed the snatching. The other two, Arun Kumar and Mekala Chiranjeevi, acted as lookouts to ensure a smooth escape.

Investigation and Further Action

Under the supervision of A. Sudhakar, ACP Chandrayangutta Division, a team led by SHO J. Balaraju and SI K. Raju successfully tracked the suspects. During interrogation, the involvement of other individuals was elicited, and dedicated teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The accused are being produced before the court for judicial remand as further investigation continues. (ANI)