In Bihar’s Aurangabad, a woman allegedly got her husband murdered just 45 days into marriage to continue her affair with her maternal uncle. Inspired by another honeymoon killing, she passed his location to hired shooters.

A shocking case has come to light from Bihar's Aurangabad district where a newly married man was murdered just 45 days after his wedding. Police say the man’s wife planned the killing so she could continue an affair with her maternal uncle.

The victim, 24-year-old Priyanshu Kumar Singh, was shot dead on June 24 while returning home from Nabinagar railway station. He had reportedly been in touch with his wife during the journey, unaware that his messages were being used to help track and kill him, reports the Times of India.

Had secret 15-year affair with uncle

Investigations revealed that Priyanshu’s wife, Gunja Singh, had been in a secret relationship with her 52-year-old maternal uncle, Jeevan Singh, for 15 years. She was forced to marry Priyanshu in May this year due to family pressure. But within weeks of marriage, she reportedly began to feel trapped and feared losing her long-time relationship with her uncle, the TOI report added.

According to Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Ambarish Rahul, Gunja then decided to eliminate her husband. Inspired by the recent Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, where a woman allegedly killed her husband while on a trip, Gunja began planning her own deadly plot.

Cold-blooded plan to kill Priyanshu

Gunja, along with her uncle Jeevan Singh, roped in two men from Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, Jaishankar Chaubey and Mukesh Sharma, to carry out the murder. The team used new SIM cards and carefully planned the execution.

On June 24, as Priyanshu was returning from Varanasi, he called Gunja to inform her of his location. Police say Gunja immediately shared this information with the killers, who were already waiting nearby. Priyanshu was shot dead moments later.

Arrests made, but uncle still on the run

Gunja was arrested on July 2. During questioning, she confessed to her role in the murder and admitted that she wanted to get rid of her husband to continue her relationship with her uncle. The two shooters have also been arrested.

Police have seized Gunja’s phone and are examining her call records, which are expected to serve as key evidence. Meanwhile, Jeevan Singh, the main accused, is still missing. A manhunt has been launched to track him down.

Echo of Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

This brutal murder has reminded many of a recent case in Meghalaya, where another newly married woman was accused of murdering her husband during their honeymoon trip. Just like that crime, the Bihar killing also involves a young bride, a hidden affair, and a cold-blooded plan to eliminate the husband soon after marriage.

Locals in Aurangabad and investigators alike have been left shocked by the level of planning and emotional betrayal involved in the case.