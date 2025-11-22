BSF and Customs in Tripura seized a large consignment of goods worth nearly Rs 74 lakh and apprehended a smuggler in a joint operation. The goods were being smuggled to Bangladesh. This follows earlier ops where 168 kg of ganja was seized.

In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs Sabroom jointly apprehended one smuggler and seized a large consignment of goods worth Rs 73,89,540/- on Thursday, said the release.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF and Customs Sabroom launched an operation along NH-08, near the Sabroom-Jolaibari-Matai tri-junction in South Tripura district. At around 8:10 pm, the joint team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number TR01-AE-1816, arriving from Agartala.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of clothing items and various consumer goods, valued at nearly Rs 74 lakh, which were reportedly transported to border areas for smuggling across to Bangladesh. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended on the spot.

This successful operation reinforces BSF's steadfast commitment to curbing smuggling in Tripura and reflects the strong coordination between BSF and sister law enforcement agencies in protecting the nation's economic and security interests.

Earlier Anti-Smuggling Operations

Earlier, the BSF, in a joint operation with the PR Bari Police Station in Tripura, seized 168 kg of ganja and apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals during two separate operations on November 7.

According to BSF Tripura, a joint team of BSF personnel, local police, and officials from the Deputy Collector and Magistrate's office in Belonia conducted a house search in Uttar Awasthipara, Dakshin Krishnapur, Radhanagar, under PR Bari Police Station in South Tripura district. During the search, 168 kg of ganja was recovered.

In another operation on the same day, BSF troops apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals from the Indian village of Megliband, Katlamura, under Sidhai Police Station in Mohanpur subdivision of West Tripura district. The individuals were caught while allegedly attempting to exfiltrate to Bangladesh.