Even as ripples caused by the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi allegedly by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya are yet to subside, a shocking case has surfaced in Maharashtra's Sangli. A 27-year-old woman allegedly hacked her husband to death just 15 days after their wedding.

The woman attacked her 53-year-old husband, Anil Lokhande, around 12.30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their 15-day-old marriage, police said.

It was Lokhande's second marriage as his first wife had died of cancer.

Irked by insistence on consummating marriage

According to police, Lokhande's wife was reportedly irked by his insistence on consummating the marriage, leading to a heated exchange between them.

"In a fit of rage, the accused, identified as Radhika, fatally attacked her husband with an axe when he was asleep in bed," an official from Kupwad MIDC police station said. The woman was later arrested.

Chilling Meghalaya honeymoon murder

Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya last month allegedly at the behest of his wife Sonam.

Sonam hatched a conspiracy to murder Raja with her alleged lover. Sonam and four others have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.