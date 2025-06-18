A 9-year-old boy in Alwar, Rajasthan, made a shocking revelation about his father's murder, claiming his mother orchestrated the killing.

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Alwar, a 9-year-old boy has become the key witness in a case where his mother allegedly had his father killed before his very eyes. The victim, identified as Veeru or Man Singh Jatav, was found dead at his home.

The boy said that in the middle of the night, an uncle named Kashi smothered his father with a pillow while his mother stood by and watched. Veeru's body was found at home on June 8, which his wife Anita initially claimed was due to a silent heart attack.

“Mummy just watched”: Boy says he saw "uncle" smother father with pillow

The boy told police that his father came home late on June 7 and he was awake at the time. His father asked him to plug in the mobile charger, and then his mother came and told him to go to sleep as he had to wake up early in the morning. He went to the bedroom but couldn't sleep. After a while, he heard the main gate open, which his mother had opened. Uncle Kashi (the accused) and three other people were at the door.

The boy said he pretended to be asleep. After some time, he heard the sound of the cot and started peeking. One uncle was smothering his father's face with a pillow, while the others were holding his hands and feet. His mother was standing in front, watching everything.

"Mom had dad killed," he said.

After a while, when he reached there, Uncle Kashi picked him up and threatened him to keep quiet. The boy said that Uncle Kashi often came to their house when his father was not at home.

Alwar police said that Anita and Veeru had a love marriage, and it was the second marriage for both of them. They also had a child, but Kashi entered Anita's life, and they started liking each other and developed an illicit relationship. Anita ran a general store, and Kashi had a pani puri stall in front of it.

Alwar SHO Dhirendra Singh, who is investigating the case, said that all four accused, including the wife, have been arrested.