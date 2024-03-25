Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Holi 2024: Ram mandir in Ayodhya witnesses grand celebrations; See pics

    The 'rangotsav' commenced by observing the first 'rangbhari ekadashi' following the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple, marked by the application of vibrant colors to the deity at the Hanumangarhi temple.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    Devotees gathered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to partake in the traditional 'rangotsav' or festival of colors. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust shared images of the jubilant celebrations on X, capturing the spirit of the occasion.

    Devotees thronged to the Ram Temple in large numbers, seeking the divine darshan of Lord Ram and immersing themselves in the festivities, accompanied by devotional songs and fervent chants.

    This year, Ayodhya is witnessing an elaborate celebration of Holi, buoyed by the recent consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, hinted at the grandeur of the festivities, emphasizing their significance in homage to the deity.

    Acharya Satyendra Das elaborated on the traditional rituals of Holi celebrations, including the application of 'gulal' or colored powder, along with offerings of delectable treats such as 'kachori', 'gujiya', 'puri', and 'kheer' to the deity, followed by the distribution of 'prasad' among devotees.

    The eve of Holi witnessed a surge of devotees flocking to the Ram Temple, further enhancing the festive fervor in Ayodhya.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 7:22 PM IST
