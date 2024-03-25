Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AAP launches 'DP campaign' for 'saving' Constitution, democracy over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Addressing the media, Atishi announced the launch of the 'DP campaign' to disseminate Kejriwal's message to every household. She urged people to join the campaign by changing their social media profile pictures as a gesture to "save the constitution and democracy" in the country.

    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (March 25) launched a robust social media campaign in response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. According to Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi, party members across the nation have changed their profile pictures on various platforms such as X, Facebook, WhatsApp, and others, displaying an image of Kejriwal behind bars, accompanied by the text 'Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal' (Modi's biggest fear is Kejriwal).

    Addressing the media, Atishi announced the launch of the 'DP campaign' to disseminate Kejriwal's message to every household. She urged people to join the campaign by changing their social media profile pictures as a gesture to "save the constitution and democracy" in the country.

    Highlighting Kejriwal's significance as a challenger to PM Modi, Atishi criticized the timing of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), just after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls. She accused the BJP of fabricating charges against CM Kejriwal and utilizing the ED to arrest him without evidence.

    CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 after being named multiple times in chargesheets related to the excise policy case. Despite being summoned nine times by the ED, he did not appear before the probe agency.

    The chargesheet alleges that all the accused in the excise policy case were in contact with the Delhi CM to formulate policies that favored them, resulting in undue benefits in exchange for kickbacks to the party.

    In a symbolic protest against Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leaders decided not to celebrate the Holi festival. Atishi emphasized the significance of Holi as a symbol of justice and vowed that the party would abstain from festivities as they continue their fight against injustice and cruelty.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 6:27 PM IST
