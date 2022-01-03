  • Facebook
    Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj denied bail by Raipur court for derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

    After this, his lawyers have said that they will move to the HC and will file another bail petition. Kalicharan Maharaj has been judicial custody till January 13.

    In a setback for Kalicharan Maharaj, Raipur court yet again rejected the bail plea of Hindu seer on Monday who will be in judicial custody till January 13. Following the remarks made on January 26, an FIR was registered against Kalicharan at the Raipur police station, after which he was arrested from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin Nathuram Godse at a Dharam Sansad in Raipur on December 26.

    After this, his lawyers have said that they will move to the HC and will file another bail petition.

    Kalicharan Maharaj found some support nonetheless, with a Hindu group in Gurugram taking out a march demanding his release.

    An FIR was registered against Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur based on a complaint by Congress leader Pramid Dubey for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. Another case was also registered against him at Akola, Maharashtra on Monday in the same connection.

    Also read: Religious mafia operating in the name of God in Karnataka: Congress

    Kalicharan claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politics and were aided by 'Maha Harami' Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blamed the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims).

    On December 26, at the two-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Raipur, the seer said that the aim of Islam is to capture the nation through politics and he praised Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi. Kalicharan Maharaj said, "Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed the country...salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him.”

    He also urged people to elect a “staunch Hindu leader” to “protect” Hinduism.

    Kalicharan Maharaj said, “What is our prime duty - to save religion. We should elect a staunch Hindu king (leader) in the government irrespective of any party (he/she) belongs to...The women of our houses are very good and civilised and they do not go to vote (in an election). When there will be incidents of gang rape, what will happen to women of your houses (families)...(Mahamurkho) Idiots! I am calling to those who do not go out to vote.”

