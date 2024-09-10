Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Wouldn't it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance?': Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH)

    Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, faced a moment of embarrassment during his recent visit to the United States, where he inadvertently triggered a debate about the nomenclature of the opposition coalition known as I.N.D.I.A.

    Wouldnt it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, faced a moment of embarrassment during his recent visit to the United States, where he inadvertently triggered a debate about the nomenclature of the opposition coalition known as I.N.D.I.A. The coalition, which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, has been a focal point in Indian politics, aiming to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    During an event in Virginia's Herndon, Rahul Gandhi was confronted by a student who pointed out a perceived redundancy in the coalition's name. The student inquired, “Wouldn’t it be redundant to call it I.N.D.I.A - Alliance?” Gandhi's response was met with laughter from the audience, adding to the awkwardness of the moment.

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at US event, says '56-inch chest', direct connection with god is now history

    In response to the student's question, Rahul Gandhi initially dismissed the query, saying, “Incoherent stuff, incoherent stuff... by the way, it is I.N.D.I.A alliance, not INDI. That’s a BJP framing.” When asked what the 'A' in I.N.D.I.A stands for, Gandhi clarified that it stood for "Alliance," which led the student to highlight the redundancy in the full name of the coalition.

    This moment of miscommunication became a point of contention and led to a flurry of responses on social media platform X.

    "Owned & how! Student: Indi alliance - does it agree on anything except of removal of PM Modi… Rahul : incoherent stuff.. incoherent stuff.. by the way it is I.N.D.I.A alliance not INDI.. that’s a BJP framing.. Student: What does A stand for? Rahul: Alliance Student: Then, Wouldn’t it be redundant to call it I.N.D.I.A - alliance," wrote BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla along with video of the viral moment.

    "If anybody asks, why RaGa is called Pappu, the latest proof is this. RaGa is unable to shed the tag since his first interview with Arnab in TimesNow back in 2014. He has been fairly consistent with his Absurd thoughts," remarked another user on X.

    Another netizen quipped, "Look how uneasy both of them got. Question came out of syllabus."

    A fourth user said, "Memers are kept busy. It’s a delight for Memers to watch RaGa in action."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

    Aside from the controversial moment about the alliance's name, Rahul Gandhi used the platform to launch a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. At the event, he claimed that the "fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" among the populace had dissipated following the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    “Something has changed after the elections. Some people said ‘Darr nahi lagta ab, dar nikal gaya ab' (We are not afraid anymore, the fear is gone now). It is interesting to me that the BJP and PM Modi spread so much fear, and the pressure of agencies on small businesses, everything vanished within seconds. It took years for them to spread this fear and vanished within seconds," news agency ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying at the event.

    “In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front and I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with God, that’s all gone now, it’s is all history now,” Rahul Gandhi added.

    "The BJP doesn't understand that this country is of everyone... India is a union. In the Constitution, it is written clearly... India that is Bharat is a union state, histories, tradition music and dance. They (BJP) say it is not a union, it is different," the Congress leader alleged.

    The BJP quickly responded to Gandhi’s remarks, labeling him a “black spot” in Indian democracy. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of trying to undermine Indian democracy with his comments made abroad. He further criticized Gandhi’s leadership and questioned his maturity and understanding of Indian politics.

    Also read: 'He is no Pappu': Sam Pitroda trolled for defending Rahul Gandhi, lauding him as 'strategist' in Texas (WATCH)

    "Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi is an immature and part-time leader. But people have put a huge responsibility on his shoulders since he became the leader of opposition (in the Lok Sabha). But I feel sad to say that Rahul Gandhi is a black spot in Indian democracy. He does not even know what to talk about when he visits a foreign country," Bhatia said.

    The party's response included a retort to Gandhi’s remarks about the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), with Bhatia accusing Gandhi of making baseless allegations. Gandhi had alleged that the RSS’s ideology was restrictive towards women, contrasting it with his own party’s more progressive stance.

    During an interaction at an event, Gandhi alleged, “The BJP and the RSS believe that women should be restricted to a particular role. They should stay at home, they should cook the food, they should not talk too much and we believe that women should aspire to whatever they want to do.”

    "The RSS believes that India is one idea. We believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas," he claimed during his address to the Indian American community.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera: VRO slaps Vijayawada flood victim seeking relief, suspended after video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    On camera, VRO slaps Vijayawada flood victim seeking relief, suspended after video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at US event, says '56-inch chest', direct connection with god is now history dmn

    Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at US event, says '56-inch chest', direct connection with god is now history

    football Justice for RG Kar banners surface during India's heartbreaking 0-3 Intercontinental Cup loss to Syria (WATCH) snt

    Justice for RG Kar banners surface during India's heartbreaking 0-3 Intercontinental Cup loss to Syria (WATCH)

    Why are people of Chikkamagaluru expressing opposition against Kasturirangan report? vkp

    Why are people of Chikkamagaluru expressing opposition against Kasturirangan report?

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Here's how BJP is preparing for upcoming polls gcw

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Here's how BJP is preparing for upcoming polls

    Recent Stories

    Vikas Divyakirti slams Ranbir Kapoor's 'Lick my shoe' dialogue in Animal: "Kitna inhuman hai, kya bachta hai" RTM

    Vikas Divyakirti slams Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Lick my shoe’ dialogue in Animal: "Kitna inhuman hai, kya bachta hai"

    Caught on camera: VRO slaps Vijayawada flood victim seeking relief, suspended after video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    On camera, VRO slaps Vijayawada flood victim seeking relief, suspended after video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Devara Kapil Sharma welcomes Jr NTR; actor promotes upcoming movie, video from sets go VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Devara: Kapil Sharma welcomes Jr NTR; actor promotes upcoming movie, video from sets go VIRAL - WATCH

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check INDIA prices on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro series gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check INDIA prices of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro series

    When is Radhashtami 2024? Know date, significance, vrat and more anr

    When is Radhashtami 2024? Know date, significance, vrat and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon