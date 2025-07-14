Mandi district suffered the most rain-related deaths (21), while Kullu had the highest road accident fatalities (7). Estimated monetary losses reached Rs 770 crore. The IMD issued orange alerts for several districts, predicting continued rainfall.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh continues to face a grim monsoon season, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming a total of 98 fatalities between June 20 and July 13, 2025, across the state. Of these, 57 deaths have been caused by rain-related disasters like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 41 people have lost their lives in road accidents, as per the latest situation report issued at 10:00 AM on Monday.



In addition to the human toll, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported widespread damage to essential public utilities, 208 roads remain blocked, including one national highway (NH-21 from Mandi to Kullu). And 139 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) have been disrupted and 745 water supply schemes are currently affected due to heavy rains and related damage. As per the Cumulative Loss Report released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), among the rain-related fatalities, 15 people died due to cloudbursts, 9 by drowning, 8 in flash floods, 4 due to snake bites, 1 each from a landslide and fire, and 19 others due to electrocution, falls, or other reasons. No deaths were reported due to lightning.



The worst-affected district is Mandi, which alone accounts for 21 of these rain-related deaths, along with 27 missing persons and extensive damage to property.

Road accident fatalities were highest in Kullu, which reported 7 deaths, followed by Chamba with 6, and Shimla and Solan with 4 each. Other districts such as Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, and Una also reported casualties.



The report further states that 178 people have been injured during this period, while 34 individuals remain missing. The heavy rains and related disasters have also taken a toll on livestock, with 22,454 animal deaths recorded. Property damage includes 668 houses (fully and partially), 788 cowsheds, and 224 shops and factories. The total estimated monetary loss stands at Rs 770 crore (Rs 77,096.37 lakh). The SDMA and district administrations are actively engaged in relief and clearance operations, but continued rainfall poses challenges to accessibility and safety.



Authorities have urged residents and travelers to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel to high-risk areas, and follow official advisories. "The monsoon continues to present a major challenge to the state's disaster management machinery. Our teams are working 24/7 to restore normalcy and minimize further loss," said a senior SDMA official. With over 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides reported in just 24 days, officials have urged the public to avoid vulnerable zones, stay updated with weather advisories, and contact SEOC helpline 1070 for emergencies.

Orange Alert in Six Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days, while also cautioning about continued rain activity across the state till July 20. According to Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, moderate rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours in districts including Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Mandi.



"The highest rainfall was recorded in Rajgarh (Sirmaur district) with 72 mm, while light showers occurred in districts like Una, Bilaspur, and Solan," Sharma told ANI. "For July 14 and 15, we expect light to moderate rainfall in most mid-hill and low-hill districts. However, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts are under Orange Alert for today due to the likelihood of heavy to heavy rainfall, and this activity will continue tomorrow as well," Sharma said.



He further informed that for July 15, districts including Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur have been put under Orange Alert for very heavy rainfall, while Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu districts may witness isolated heavy rain for which a Yellow Alert has been issued. "This spell of active monsoon is expected to continue from July 16 to July 20, during which Una, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places," said Sharma.



Discussing the seasonal rainfall trends, Sharma noted that there is an increase in monsoon rainfall above the normal. "So far, the state has received 19% above normal rainfall this monsoon season. Shimla and Mandi districts have received almost double the average rainfall, whereas Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have recorded deficient rainfall compared to the seasonal average. All other districts have received above-normal rainfall so far," he added.



Regarding rainfall in July, he said, "As of today, rainfall in the month of July has been normal." Sharma also mentioned that flash flood advisories and safety guidelines are being issued in real time based on meteorological inputs. "Whenever there is a possibility of flash floods, we release advisories and alerts in coordination with the concerned authorities," he said. On temperature trends, he said that temperatures are normal and may drop slightly during the next two days.



"Temperatures are generally being recorded around the seasonal average. In Shimla, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4°C, while regions around Bilaspur witnessed temperatures close to 32°C. Morning temperatures are currently above normal, but are likely to fall below normal in the coming days due to increased rain activity." He said. The IMD has urged residents and district authorities in alert zones to remain cautious and take necessary precautions in light of the ongoing and upcoming rain spells.

