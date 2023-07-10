Himachal Pradesh: Devastating floods claim over 20 lives, Mandi witnesses loss of buildings, bridges

On Monday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari conducted a thorough assessment of the flooding situation and its impact on National Highways across multiple states. The states under evaluation included Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and others.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Monday (July 10) said that more 20 people have lost their lives due to road accidents. He also said that deaths due to landslides and flash floods are not as high.

Briefing about the situation amid incessant rain in the hill state, Negi said that over 1300 roads including major national highways, district, and link roads in the state are affected.

Speaking to a news organisation, Negi said, "So far, more than 20 people have lost their lives majorly due to road accidents and similar reasons. The loss of lives due to landslides and flash floods is not as high. Over 1300 roads including major national highways, district, and link roads in the state are affected. We are on high alert for the next two days."

In the meantime, Uttarakhand authorities have issued a red alert in the state in response to the forecasted conditions, with the government taking necessary measures to tackle the crisis. The water levels in Uttarakhand's major rivers, including the Ganga, have witnessed a significant rise in the past few days.

"We have given a warning for extremely heavy rainfall and issued red alerts in Himachal Pradesh...tomorrow onwards rain is likely to decrease in Himachal Pradesh but in Uttarakhand, for the next 3 days, similar kind or a little lower intensity rain is likely to continue...today, heavy rain expected in eastern Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and south Rajasthan...," Soma Sen, Scientist, IMD Delhi said.